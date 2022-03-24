Advertisement

'All Love Big Blue Nation': Dontaie Allen to enter transfer portal

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 24, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Dontaie Allen took to Twitter to thank UK fans and announce his decision to enter the transfer portal.

“Lexington, Kentucky will forever be my home,” he said.

He said he was thankful for the opportunity to play for his “dream school” and thanked his coaches, trainers and fellow players.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to put my name into the transfer portal,” he said in his announcement.

