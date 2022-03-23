Advertisement

Southern Kentucky man facing charges following scam involving stolen checkbook

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing several charges for his role in a scam involving a stolen checkbook.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this month, they were contacted by an employee at the Wayne County Hospital who told them someone had stolen her checkbook from her purse, from an area the public is not supposed to be in.

Once deputies reviewed the hospital’s security footage, they were to identify the suspect, Jacob Coffey, 28, of Monticello. On March 16th, the same day Coffey was spotted going into the restricted area, we’re told he texted a woman who was trying to sell her car and sent her a picture of a stolen check for the purchase price she was asking for. Police say Coffey had filled it out, forging the victim’s name in the signature line to make it look legitimate.

Deputies say the suspect then contacted the victim several times, also by text, sending her sexually explicit photos and making threats to her. Police were able to track Coffey down based on the footage and from voice recognition.

We’re told Coffey was arrested at his home on March 22nd on a host of charges including theft by unlawful taking, forgery, burglary, criminal possession of a forged instrument, intimidating a participant in the legal process, indecent exposure, harassing communications, stalking and resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

