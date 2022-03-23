Showers and storms likely at times today, some could be strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Don’t leave home without your rain gear today. You will immediately regret it if you do.

Today and Tonight

The front we’ve been tracking all week will start its trek through the mountains today and tonight. While we are not expecting an all-day washout, I can tell you the morning drive looks pretty soggy. Some strong storms are also possible, especially later in the day. Most of the region is still under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the majority of our region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

While it’s still a low-end threat, that doesn’t mean you let your guard down just yet, especially this afternoon where southeast winds that could gust to 30 mph or better push us well into the 70s for daytime highs. I also think we could see some sunshine at times, which could help fuel the atmosphere. Good rule of thumb: Make sure you have a way to get alerts if they are issued.

Those rain chances start to die down overnight as the front pushes through. Temperatures will eventually drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Stray rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday and temperatures will start a definite slide from the mild conditions we’ve been used to for the last few days. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both days. It will still be a bit breezy on Thursday, with winds coming out of the southwest at up to 20mph or so. That will push our highs into the upper 50s or close to 60 before falling into the low 40s. Friday, we will struggle to get to 50 during the day and most won’t make it out of the 40s. Lows will drop into the upper 30s overnight.

The weekend doesn’t look terrible, but it’s not a great forecast either, especially for those who were used to 60s and 70s for daytime highs. Stray chances for rain or maybe even flurries, depending on the time of day are possible on Saturday and I think we stay mainly dry on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and close to 50 on Sunday. Lows both nights will be near freezing.

We look to start the new work and school week off with some slightly warmer temperatures and stray chances for rain. Highs on Monday will still only be in the 50s.

