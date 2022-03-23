Sheriff: Woman arrested in relation to 2021 murder case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the arrest of a woman believed to be connected to a murder case from September 2021.

On September 25, 2021, Bryan McCarty was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

After searches were carried out at properties that belonged to McCarty, deputies said they found significant evidence.

On Wednesday, Victoria Strelsky was arrest and charged with murder, forgery and tampering with evidence.

She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

