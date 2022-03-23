Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong storms remain possible this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and storms have been with us through the early part of the work week and that trend, while slightly diminished, looks to continue as we head into the remainder of the work week. However, for tonight, a Severe Weather Alert Day remains in effect as we continue to see the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch the potential for a few strong thunderstorms as we head into the nighttime hours, we do remain under a . We’ll also spend the night slowly filtering cool air back into the mountains with overnight lows falling into the middle to upper 40s.

We’ll try to clear out during the daytime hours on Thursday. We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine as we go through the day. A few more pop up showers will be possible in the afternoon, but those will be few and far between. We’re much cooler for daytime highs, with many of us only getting to around 60°. Clouds linger around for the overnight hours as we look to fall into the lower 40s.

The Weekend and Beyond

We’re not quite done with the showers yet as we look to see a few more pop up into the afternoon hours on Friday, but again, these look to be few and far between. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds than sun at times. Highs will be below normal in the upper 40s to near 50° or so.

We’ll continue to see the potential for some scattered showers throughout the weekend, but those should also be few and far between. We’ll stay cooler than average as Redbud Winter descends upon the mountains. Highs will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s...at least until we can warm up into the lower 60s by the middle of next week.

