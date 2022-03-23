Advertisement

Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Kentucky

(WGCL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remains of a sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be coming home to Kentucky next month.

The military identified the remains of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison late last year. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency officials said in a media release Allison was 21 when he died in the attack on the battleship USS Oklahoma.

He will be buried in Paducah on April 8.

The USS Oklahoma was hit by torpedoes and capsized, resulting in the deaths of 429 crewman, including Allison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
KSP conducting assault investigation in Pike County
MGN Online
Eastern Kentucky couple to plead guilty to federal fraud, rearraignment set
Two arrested for drugs in Laurel County
Sheriff: Two people arrested with meth and pills

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the majority of our region under a marginal risk...
Showers and storms likely at times today, some could be strong
Rep. Hal Rogers becomes the longest-serving member of the U.S. House - 11:00 p.m.
Rep. Hal Rogers becomes the longest-serving member of the U.S. House - 11:00 p.m.
It’s been a long wait, but Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field is just about a month away.
Parking permits now available for Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., apologizes after cursing a colleague over a mask-related dispute.
Congressman Hal Rogers takes on new role as Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives