Pikeville students bring research to life with ‘Living Wax Museum’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Pikeville Elementary School have been researching influential figures for the last couple of months. On Wednesday, they brought that research to life.

Sixth-grade students in Jatanna Hall’s reading class drew names to decide who their project would focus on this semester, with figures ranging from Walt Disney to Loretta Lynn.

From there, they worked on research, posters, costumes and props, creating a speech to explain their respective character and how they contributed to the world we know today.

“It’s really difficult to memorize that minute-long speech. But, fortunately, we have a lot of time to do this,” said Jacob Lucas, as “W.K. Kellogg,” founder of Kellogg’s.

Hall said all of the work is done in the classroom to make sure students are solely responsible for their work - giving them a sense of ownership as they decipher between reliable and unreliable sources, craft presentations in their own words, and get in the head space of their figure.

“You have to know all about them and be an expert on them,” said Bella Olegario, as “Mother Teresa.”

Walking through the “museum,” visitors were able to step on a “button” to activate the students’ speeches, in which they broke down the accomplishments, hurdles, and more related to their subject.

“Really, it felt like I was teaching them about me,” said Golden Girl double Kate Hatton. “It felt like I was Betty White.”

Hall said the true highlight is watching the students find new pieces of themselves through the project.

“They have so much ownership and they’re so proud. And it really kind of takes my breath when I see how proud they are on performance day. Because they work so hard,” said Hall.

She said the project is a rewarding way to watch the students learn in an innovative way, combining reading principles with social studies, public speaking and more. Students said this annual project is not only a great way to learn about the person they picked, but it helps them learn about the figures their classmates portray as well.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.