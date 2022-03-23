Perry Central cheerleader signs with UPIKE

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry Central cheerleader will be cheering at the next level.

Kayce Campbell signed her letter of intent on Tuesday to cheer at UPIKE.

”Honestly, I’m just really excited to keep the family tradition going,” Campbell said. “With my mom, dad and sister going there. And I’m just really excited to get on campus and get started and cheer at football games.”

