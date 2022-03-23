Advertisement

Perry Central cheerleader signs with UPIKE

Kayce Campbell signs with UPIKE.
Kayce Campbell signs with UPIKE.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry Central cheerleader will be cheering at the next level.

Kayce Campbell signed her letter of intent on Tuesday to cheer at UPIKE.

”Honestly, I’m just really excited to keep the family tradition going,” Campbell said. “With my mom, dad and sister going there. And I’m just really excited to get on campus and get started and cheer at football games.”

