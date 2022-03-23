Advertisement

Parking permits now available for Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field

It’s been a long wait, but Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field is just about a month away.
It's been a long wait, but Chris Stapleton's concert at Kroger Field is just about a month away.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a long wait, but Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field is just about a month away.

Ticket holders can now purchase parking permits through Ticketmaster. It’s $40 for a standard permit. You must buy a parking pass ahead of time.

“A Concert for Kentucky,” an Outlaw State of Kind benefit, is set for April 23 at Kroger Field.

Chris Stapleton will be joined by Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

You can find more information by clicking here.

