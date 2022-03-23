Parking permits now available for Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a long wait, but Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field is just about a month away.

Ticket holders can now purchase parking permits through Ticketmaster. It’s $40 for a standard permit. You must buy a parking pass ahead of time.

“A Concert for Kentucky,” an Outlaw State of Kind benefit, is set for April 23 at Kroger Field.

Chris Stapleton will be joined by Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.