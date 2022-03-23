Advertisement

KY 713 closed in Menifee County due to pavement damage

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said KY 713 is closed indefinitely because of pavement damage.

The road, also known as Indian Creek Road, is closed at mile point 9.3. The closing started as just one lane, but KYTC personnel decided it needed to be fully closed for the safety of drivers.

A release from KYTC said drivers should use US 460 until the road is reopened.

