KHSAA-KDA Athletes of the Year announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced six Kentucky high school student-athletes involved in agriculture as the 2022 Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Kentucky Department of Agriculture AG Athletes of the year.

Both athletics and agriculture can teach teamwork, leadership, patience, accountability and respect,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These skills not only help you through life, but can also translate to a successful academic career. At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we realize the importance of a solid educational foundation to create great success in life, whether that education is through a four-year institution or a trade school.”

The athletes are from all over the Commonwealth, including one from WYMT’s coverage area.

These are the Athletes of the Year:

Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year: Brynn Cooper, Spencer County

Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year: William Hunt, Marion County

Chelsey Logan, Whitley County

Robert Bowman III, Lincoln County

Grace Gough, Union County

Luke Nesler, Graves County

