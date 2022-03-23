Advertisement

KHSAA-KDA Athletes of the Year announced

2022 KHSAA-KDA Ag Athletes of the Year
2022 KHSAA-KDA Ag Athletes of the Year(Kentucky Department of Agriculture)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced six Kentucky high school student-athletes involved in agriculture as the 2022 Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Kentucky Department of Agriculture AG Athletes of the year.

Both athletics and agriculture can teach teamwork, leadership, patience, accountability and respect,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These skills not only help you through life, but can also translate to a successful academic career. At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we realize the importance of a solid educational foundation to create great success in life, whether that education is through a four-year institution or a trade school.”

The athletes are from all over the Commonwealth, including one from WYMT’s coverage area.

These are the Athletes of the Year:

  • Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year: Brynn Cooper, Spencer County
  • Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year: William Hunt, Marion County
  • Chelsey Logan, Whitley County
  • Robert Bowman III, Lincoln County
  • Grace Gough, Union County
  • Luke Nesler, Graves County

