Kentucky General Assembly nearing a close

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After Wednesday, Kentucky lawmakers only have six days left to consider legislation for this year’s general assembly.

The last day to vote on bills is April 14, and lawmakers still need to decide on a spending plan.

This year, budget talks are centered more around surplus than in previous years.

“That means we can make game changing and state changing investments in education,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We can provide universal pre-K to every child in the state.”

Neither the House nor Senate included preschool in their spending plan, but there could be tax rebates and reductions to the income tax.

“We do have substantial monies. We want to make smart investments,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “And we want to put a tax code that puts some of the money back in people’s pockets.”

There are 3 controversial, high profile bills that have been given a stamp of approval in the House but are yet to be heard in the Senate.

The House narrowly approved a funding mechanism for charter schools. Sports betting through online poker and wagering at horse tracks and horse track owned facilities cleared the full House. Medicinal cannabis passed the House but its future in the Senate still has some question marks.

“So what I am hoping we will see is continued discussion, more research and we will continue this through the rest of the session to see what kind of support there is,” said Stivers.

Lawmakers will meet Thursday and Friday and Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before adjourning until April 13th for 2 days to consider veto overrides.

