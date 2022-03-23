Advertisement

KCTCS names new associate VP of Workforce and Economic Development

New VP at KCTCS, Jessie Schook
New VP at KCTCS, Jessie Schook
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) got a new VP.

Jessie Schook, who has been with the school system since 2020, was announced as the new Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development.

Before her new position, Schook was the KCTCS director of Workforce Solutions.

In her new role she will oversee partnerships with business and industry stakeholders and key partners to support the development of innovative workforce initiatives.

