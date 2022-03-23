Advertisement

Hazard softballer signs with UPIKE

The Bulldogs join Alexa Muha as she signs her letter of intent to play at UPIKE.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Hazard senior will be playing softball at the next level.

Alexa Muha signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play at UPIKE.

She was among the team leaders in runs, hits and stolen bases.

“I just wanted to go somewhere small and stay here in Eastern Kentucky,” Muha said. “Pikeville has a great coach, a great team. I’ve been down there a couple times and it’s just a really great atmosphere. I really liked it.”

