Hazard softballer signs with UPIKE

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Hazard senior will be playing softball at the next level.

Alexa Muha signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play at UPIKE.

She was among the team leaders in runs, hits and stolen bases.

“I just wanted to go somewhere small and stay here in Eastern Kentucky,” Muha said. “Pikeville has a great coach, a great team. I’ve been down there a couple times and it’s just a really great atmosphere. I really liked it.”

