‘God was protecting us all the way out:’ Ky. woman escapes war-torn Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was February 23 in Kyiv, Ukraine, when Kentucky resident Svitlana Duychak was visiting friends at the Ukrainian Evangelical Theological Seminary. That night, the discussion of possible war was brought up.

“Four a.m. I was waken up like everyone else in Kyiv because it was a huge boom,” Duychak said. “Three, five miles away is when they start to shoot. I understood the war started. That’s it, we are in the war.”

Duychak had a ticket to fly out but airlines were canceled. Soon, she started seeing military tanks. With nowhere to go, she took shelter in the seminary.

“They said we had to go to the basement. I wasn’t afraid, I was in shock of course,” Duychak said.

Back in Kentucky, her husband heard the news. He arranged a taxi to drive her out of the country, but her ride out couldn’t get to her.

“We found out he is on the other side of the bridge. Bridge is destroyed, so we can’t meet,” Duychak said.

So four days after the war started, Duychack and about 50 people from the seminary found a bus to escape. After driving through dangerous backroads and several check points, the journey out was going okay, until they heard Russian tanks were on the road.

“We had to go back and hide in woods close to road,” Duychak said.

After two hours of hiding, they were all clear. Duychak eventually made it out to Slovenia, where her husband and their four children were waiting.

“God was protecting all the way out,” she said.

She’s happy to be home, but she said she didn’t want to leave.

“I had this strong feeling that I was supposed to be there,” she said.

Duychak said she’s now sending money and other supplies to help the people who are still in Ukraine.

