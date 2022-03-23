EKY health experts say an omicron subvariant is less severe, vaccines protect against it

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Omicron subvariant BA.2, or stealth omicron as some experts call it, is gaining ground just as masks are starting to come off.

”This is no surprise to us, we knew that there would be more variants on the horizon, you know, I think we want to hope we’ll be done with COVID,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

The variant is being seen most widely in the United Kingdom, causing cases to jump 52% last week. It is being seen in the United States but so far has not been reported in Kentucky. He said the state lab is doing surveillance testing.

”The state chooses a random sample of tests and then they test to see how much is in the state, but then they do targeted testing to see,” he said.

Experts said the variant is mutating similar to the flu virus.

”And that as it circumnavigates the globe, I mean worldwide travel is open again,” he said. “The virus is traveling and it’s mutating.”

One doctor said the tools we have, such as vaccines, work to protect you from symptoms brought on by the variant.

”It will protect from the omicron variant, whether it’s the first one, the BA.1, or the second one, which is the BA2,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fares Khater. “It is essential to be boosted, it is the only protection we have.”

