East Tennesseans help thousands cross Ukraine border into Poland

All three of the volunteers will be spending more than a week in Poland or Ukraine.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the past month, millions of Ukrainians have been forced out of the country and into a new home. Many have relocated to Poland where some East Tennesseans have traveled to help promote a smooth transition.

Handcock County’s Joe Hurston is behind Air Mobile Ministries. He and his team of two are in Poland with a plan to cross over the Ukraine border to deliver nearly a dozen water purification systems, which can give thousands of people access to clean water.

“I think once we get there, we’re going to find that those 10 units are good, and it’s wonderful, but it’s not nearly enough,” Hurston said.

Then there’s Jefferson County’s Ken Cote who has dedicated his time and energy to thousands of refugees. He’s coming out of his own pockets to work with Celebrity Chef Jose Andres and his non profit, World Central Kitchen.

Cote said helping people who are escaping a war is personal after hearing stories of his mother being taken away from her parents during a separate war.

“It does bother you, but you can’t sit there and act all gloomy, because these people need to see a smiling face,” Cote said.

His presence alone is enough to represent the Volunteer Stat, but to make it official, he brought a University of Tennessee Knoxville flag along for the trip. The Big Orange flag is coming back autographed by the star chef to be auctioned off for charity.

In Knox County, Natalie Lahutsky is packing up her bags to help refugees in Poland unpack their distress. She plans to join a national group and offer counseling and other mental health resources.

“I hope to help one person have a better outcome,” said Lahutsky. “So that they can rebuild when all this is over.”

