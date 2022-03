FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along.

City of Prestonsburg police say a crash is causing delays on US 23 Southbound at the Kentucky 80 interchange.

We are told that area is shut down and drivers should expect delays for the “next several hours.”

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

We are working to get more information.

