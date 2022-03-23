Advertisement

Congressman Hal Rogers takes on new role as Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., apologizes after cursing a colleague over a mask-related dispute.
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., apologizes after cursing a colleague over a mask-related dispute.(Source: CNN/file)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers is now the longest-serving member of the House, making him the Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives.

”Well number one, I’m humbled by the people that sent me there and keep sending me back, so it’s a great honor that they have given to me,” Congressman Rogers said. ”It’s mainly a ceremonial title. The only real obligation under the law is that I will swear in the new Speaker of the House while he then swears in everyone else.”

Congressman Don Young, the previous Dean of the House, died over the weekend. Congressman Rogers said it would be hard to find anyone that could have done a better job for the people of Alaska than Congressman Young.

Congressman Rogers said he especially wants to imitate one thing Congressman Young did when he was Dean of the House.

”Dean of the House was on the Republican Steering Committee, that’s the committee made up of the leadership in the house that picks the committees that people serve on, obviously a very important place to be, so I want to see that that continues.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
MATTHEW BLACK
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
HAZARD POLICE
Hazard Police investigating burglary at ARH Physicians Clinic

Latest News

44-year-old Shandul Owen Johnson was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a man's...
Sheriff: Woman arrested following shooting in Leslie County
Pike County health officials talk prevention, detection, and management of diabetes - 4:30pm
Pike County health officials talk prevention, detection, and management of diabetes - 4:30pm
Officials say, if you are at high risk for diabetes, to have your medical provider check your...
Pike County health officials talk prevention, detection, and management of diabetes
Pike County health officials talk prevention, detection, and management of diabetes - 6pm
Pike County health officials talk prevention, detection, and management of diabetes - 6pm