Congressman Hal Rogers takes on new role as Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers is now the longest-serving member of the House, making him the Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives.

”Well number one, I’m humbled by the people that sent me there and keep sending me back, so it’s a great honor that they have given to me,” Congressman Rogers said. ”It’s mainly a ceremonial title. The only real obligation under the law is that I will swear in the new Speaker of the House while he then swears in everyone else.”

Congressman Don Young, the previous Dean of the House, died over the weekend. Congressman Rogers said it would be hard to find anyone that could have done a better job for the people of Alaska than Congressman Young.

Congressman Rogers said he especially wants to imitate one thing Congressman Young did when he was Dean of the House.

”Dean of the House was on the Republican Steering Committee, that’s the committee made up of the leadership in the house that picks the committees that people serve on, obviously a very important place to be, so I want to see that that continues.”

