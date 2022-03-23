Bombs found in car near Morehead Park

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - One person was taken into custody after police said explosives were found in a car in a Morehead park.

The Morehead Police Department said on Wednesday afternoon someone found a vehicle in Rodburn Hollow Park with explosives inside it. Police then closed the park and Rodburn Hollow Road, which leads to the park.

Kentucky State Police, ATF, and the FBI were all called to the scene.

No homes were evacuated in the area.

