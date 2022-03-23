Advertisement

Bombs found in car near Morehead Park

By Ethan Sirles and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - One person was taken into custody after police said explosives were found in a car in a Morehead park.

The Morehead Police Department said on Wednesday afternoon someone found a vehicle in Rodburn Hollow Park with explosives inside it. Police then closed the park and Rodburn Hollow Road, which leads to the park.

Kentucky State Police, ATF, and the FBI were all called to the scene.

No homes were evacuated in the area.

