2-year-old boy in ‘critical’ condition after shooting in Tennessee

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old boy was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning, officials said.

Our sister station WVLT reported, Jefferson County 911 received a call of a shooting at around 8:40 a.m. on March 23. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a 2-year-old boy that had been shot, according to police.

The child was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Jefferson County EMS. He is undergoing surgery at this time, and his injuries are considered critical, police say.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on still on the scene.

The investigation remains active at this time.

