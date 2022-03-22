Advertisement

Vigil being held on campus after car crash reportedly kills one, injures two Morehead State students

Students at Morehead State will gather Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow classmate who was killed in a crash.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow classmate who was killed in a crash.

The crash happened during spring break in Florida. According to The Trail Blazer, Stephen Bowling died Wednesday on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, and two other students are still fighting for their lives after that crash as well.

Bowling was only 23 years old and from Jackson, Kentucky.

Grayson Rulon and Christian Schneider are both in the ICU, and have each had several surgeries. All three are members of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity.

Florida Highway Patrol told the Trail Blazer that Schneider was driving when he passed out from a diabetic episode. The car the three were in crossed the median on I-10 and hit a truck head-on. Two people inside that truck were seriously hurt.

A memorial scholarship has been established, and according to a GoFundMe page for the scholarship, Bowling was a junior computer engineering major.

Tuesday night, MSU’s interfraternity council will hold a candlelight vigil for three and their families. It will start at 7:00 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour outside the university center.

If you attend, you’re asked to bring your own candle.

