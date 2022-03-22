Advertisement

Traffic Alert: First responders on scene of crash involving school bus in Laurel County

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Laurel County.

Drivers in the area of U.S. 25 near Court Road are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

A Facebook post by the Laurel County Fire Department states the driver was the only person on the bus and no students were involved.

No word on when the scene will be cleaned up.

