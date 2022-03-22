Advertisement

Small fire breaks out at Kentucky River Regional Jail

Investigators said dryer related fires are one of the most common calls they respond to.
Investigators said dryer related fires are one of the most common calls they respond to.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At approximately 1:30 p.m. staff at the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard reported smoke to the Hazard Fire Department.

Fire Fighters said they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the roof.

Hazard Fire Chief, Robert Keith, said the flames were quickly extinguished. An investigation determined the source of the fire was in a dryer vent.

Jail administrator, Lonnie Brewer said his team immediately upon noticing smoke moved inmates to a safe, distant part of the building.

No evacuation was necessary and as of 4:00 p.m. no injuries were reported.

