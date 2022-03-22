Showers return for midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It hasn’t been a bad day around the mountains today, but clouds have been on the increase throughout the day. That will continue tonight as our next chance for rain works into the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re continuing to watch low pressure approach the area as we head into tonight we’ll watch an increase in showers as we head throughout the overnight. Ahead of that, gusty southeast winds will bring warm air and moisture back to the mountains. That will keep lows near 60° for a mild and breezy night.

We’re on the northern end of low pressure bringing strong to severe thunderstorms to the deep south, but we could see a few rumblers ourselves before all is said and done. The entire area remains under a one out of five Marginal Risk for severe weather for Wednesday.

We’ll warm into the middle 70s for daytime highs on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will finally bring a temporary end to our showers and thunderstorms. We’re back into the middle and upper 40s as rain chances diminish overnight.

Late Week and Beyond

We’re looking decidedly better heading into Thursday. A stray shower could hang on for Thursday morning, but a mix of sun and clouds takes over afterwards as highs stay near 60°. But clouds take back over after that as a shot of cooler air works in to finish off the work week. A few more showers will be possible as another system works in for Friday and Saturday. Highs will struggle to make it back to 50° with some chilly showers in place. We keep stray chances around as we slowly warm up into next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.