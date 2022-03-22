Sheriff: Woman arrested following shooting in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is in jail following a shooting in Leslie County Tuesday.

Deputies with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office responded just after noon to a call of a man shot on Lower Macintosh Road.

When deputies arrived they found a man with a “serious” gunshot wound. Deputies on scene treated the man and stayed with him, clearing the house until the ambulance arrived. The man was then flown out to another hospital.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Shandul Owen Johnson of Chavies in connection with the shooting. She was charged with assault, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and failure to appear. Johnson was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard also assisted deputies in their investigation.

