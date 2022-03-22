Advertisement

Sheriff: Two people arrested with meth and pills

Two arrested for drugs in Laurel County
Two arrested for drugs in Laurel County(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff posted on their Facebook page that two people were arrested early Tuesday morning for drug charges.

Deputies said the arrests happened at a business in southern Laurel County as part of a drug investigation.

They said two people were found with suspected meth, pills, glass smoking pipes, digital scales, snorting straws and unused plastic bags.

William Bradley McFadden, 31, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Angelica Dawn Stewart, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substances not in the proper container.

The two suspects were taken to the Laurel County correctional center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder
Amarillo organization to host plant sale benefiting homeless, veterans (Source: Unsplash)
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County

Latest News

One East Kentucky looking for new president, CEO
One East Kentucky looking to hire new president, CEO
Road repair work on KY 1098 underway in Knott County
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse