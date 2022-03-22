Sheriff: Two people arrested with meth and pills

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff posted on their Facebook page that two people were arrested early Tuesday morning for drug charges.

Deputies said the arrests happened at a business in southern Laurel County as part of a drug investigation.

They said two people were found with suspected meth, pills, glass smoking pipes, digital scales, snorting straws and unused plastic bags.

William Bradley McFadden, 31, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Angelica Dawn Stewart, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substances not in the proper container.

The two suspects were taken to the Laurel County correctional center.

