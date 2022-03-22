Advertisement

Road repair work on KY 1098 underway in Knott County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Road work started Monday on a section of KY 1098 in Knott County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the work is between mile points 9.551 and 10.484.

We are told drivers should expect delays. The work is scheduled to last two to three weeks and will be from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

KYTC officials also said drivers should pay attention to work equipment that will be in the area during non-working hours.

