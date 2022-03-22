Report: Vito Tisdale out for season with torn ACL, meniscus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report, the Kentucky secondary just lostone of its elites.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones reported Tuesday that Wildcats defensive back Vito Tisdale is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

According to the report, the injury occurred in spring practice.

Tisdale played only seven games last season while Lexington and UK officials investigated a March 2021 incident at an off-campus fraternity party. In those seven games, he still registered 19 tackles and a sack.

