Report: Vito Tisdale out for season with torn ACL, meniscus

Vito Tisdale during 2022 Spring Practice.
Vito Tisdale during 2022 Spring Practice.(Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report, the Kentucky secondary just lostone of its elites.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones reported Tuesday that Wildcats defensive back Vito Tisdale is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

According to the report, the injury occurred in spring practice.

Tisdale played only seven games last season while Lexington and UK officials investigated a March 2021 incident at an off-campus fraternity party. In those seven games, he still registered 19 tackles and a sack.

