Pike County health officials talk prevention, detection, and management of diabetes

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Diabetes Alert Day is a day to spread information and discuss the importance of prevention, detection and management of diabetes and is celebrated every fourth Tuesday of March.

“We like to say ‘get rid of type 2 in 2022′, so there’s a big push to create awareness of diabetes,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley.

Diabetes affects more than 11% of the population in the U.S. but is slightly higher in the Big Sandy Region at 14% and most prevalent in Pike County.

“Pike County has an 18% prevalence of diabetes,” said Riley. “That’s almost one in five adults living in Pike County that has been diagnosed as a diabetic.”

Officials say it is important to know if you have high-risk factors, including a family medical history of diabetes, if you are overweight, inactive or more than 45 years old. Diabetes is preventable with a healthy diet and plenty of exercise.

“Diet, exercise and activity and all those good choices,” said Riley. “You want to look at your lipid levels, and things like that, and do your testing if you have that history or fall in that age group.”

Many health departments across the region either offer, or will connect you with a place that offers, a CDC-accredited Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) or Diabetes Self-Management, Education, and Support (DSMES) groups where you can learn how to prevent diabetes or manage diabetes effectively.

“If you are trying to prevent diabetes or you’ve received that diagnosis,” said Riley, “reach out to your local health department and seek those CDC accredited programs.”

Riley also said, while diabetes is a threat to all people, men and specific ethnic groups are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

