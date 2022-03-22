Advertisement

Petey the skink has been found

A rare lizard stolen from a Lexington pet store has been found.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rare lizard stolen from a Lexington pet store has been found.

Most Valuable Pets, a Lexington pet store located in Beaumont Center, says someone stole “Petey” Saturday night. Petey is a monkey-tailed skink.

Scott County Animal Shelter Director Sherry Bishop says a couple pulled into the parking lot of the animal shelter Tuesday morning and a woman got out and set a terrarium outside the animal shelter.

Workers at the shelter saw that and ran out to tell the woman it was against the law to abandon an animal and she would have to come inside to fill out paperwork.

The woman tried to leave, but a third employee came out and continued to talk to the woman while the other two workers got the license plate number and attempted to block the car from leaving.

Bishop says the workers at the animal shelter found a note in the terrarium that said “please return to store in Beaumont.” That’s when they realized it was the stolen skink.

Police were called to talk to the couple that was dropping off the skink. There’s no word yet on charges.

The animal shelter director said Petey appeared to be OK and a worker from the pet store was called to pick him up.

Most Valuable Pet owner Melissa Whitton says Petey is a rare type of lizard to come by, so she thinks the people who did this either saw resale value in the lizard or wanted him for their own.

If you have heard about the stolen Skink in the news, he is safe now! He was dumped outside of our shelter today and the...

Posted by Scott County Animal Care & Control on Tuesday, March 22, 2022
