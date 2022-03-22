One East Kentucky looking to hire new president, CEO

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The president and the CEO of One East Kentucky recently tendered their resignations, so the company is looking to fill the positions.

Mark A. Gooch, who is the current chairman of the board for One East Kentucky, said he and others involved with the organization are thankful for the work of Chuck Sexton and Ivy Stanley.

“We appreciate the vital work provided by Chuck and Ivy the past few years for One East Kentucky and are saddened to see them leave,” said Mr. Gooch. “We remain optimistic and confident our national search will provide strong leadership in a timely manner. This business led entity will continue to be a leader in economic development and job creation throughout East Kentucky and our state.”

One East Kentucky is privately funded by private businesses around the region.

