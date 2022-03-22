Advertisement

One East Kentucky looking to hire new president, CEO

One East Kentucky looking for new president, CEO
One East Kentucky looking for new president, CEO(Chuck Sexton)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The president and the CEO of One East Kentucky recently tendered their resignations, so the company is looking to fill the positions.

Mark A. Gooch, who is the current chairman of the board for One East Kentucky, said he and others involved with the organization are thankful for the work of Chuck Sexton and Ivy Stanley.

“We appreciate the vital work provided by Chuck and Ivy the past few years for One East Kentucky and are saddened to see them leave,” said Mr. Gooch. “We remain optimistic and confident our national search will provide strong leadership in a timely manner. This business led entity will continue to be a leader in economic development and job creation throughout East Kentucky and our state.”

One East Kentucky is privately funded by private businesses around the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder
Amarillo organization to host plant sale benefiting homeless, veterans (Source: Unsplash)
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County

Latest News

Two arrested for drugs in Laurel County
Sheriff: Two people arrested with meth and pills
Road repair work on KY 1098 underway in Knott County
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse