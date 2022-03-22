Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
MATTHEW BLACK
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
HAZARD POLICE
Hazard Police investigating burglary at ARH Physicians Clinic

Latest News

DeSantis recognizes NCAA swimmer who finished second to Lia Thomas
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney in balancing act as walkout actions materialize
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol