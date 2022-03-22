KSP conducting assault investigation in Pike County

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 were called to a shooting Monday in the South Williamson Community of Pike County.

Once arriving at the scene on New Camp Road, troopers and investigators discovered Phillip May was shot. They say an altercation between him and Jimmy Crabtree led to the shooting.

May was transported to a nearby hospital, his injuries are “non-life-threatening” according to KSP.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

