KHSAA issues statement on bill that would fund charter schools in Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would fund charter schools in the state.

The KHSAA is taking a strong stance against the bill, which is House Bill 9.

In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, Commissioner Julian Tackett said charter schools go against “the very basis of interscholastic athletics.”

Tacket warned of a possibility of a school being formed for a single sport.

You can read his full statement here:

On Tuesday, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would fund charter schools in the state.(KHSAA/Twitter)

