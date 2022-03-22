KHSAA issues statement on bill that would fund charter schools in Kentucky
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would fund charter schools in the state.
The KHSAA is taking a strong stance against the bill, which is House Bill 9.
In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, Commissioner Julian Tackett said charter schools go against “the very basis of interscholastic athletics.”
Tacket warned of a possibility of a school being formed for a single sport.
You can read his full statement here:
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.