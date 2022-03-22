Advertisement

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: Twitter/@HillaryClinton via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder
School Bus Crash
Update: Road back open following early morning crash involving school bus in Laurel County
MATTHEW BLACK
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
HAZARD POLICE
Hazard Police investigating burglary at ARH Physicians Clinic

Latest News

UNLV physicists pioneered a new laser-heating technique in a diamond anvil cell as part of...
Scientists discover a new form of ice, could be found outside of solar system
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., apologizes after cursing a colleague over a mask-related dispute.
Congressman Hal Rogers takes on new role as Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
FILE - Flooded streets and homes are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La.,...
HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants