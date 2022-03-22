Floyd County Sheriff’s Department works across county lines to find answers, make arrests in murder investigation

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Paul Sester was reported missing January 1, last seen in the Prestonsburg area. His disappearance sent the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office into a months-long investigation, bringing in agencies from across county lines.

According to John Sheriff Hunt, days after the report was filed deputies discovered evidence that foul play was involved in the case.

“Started going through some phones, going through some witness statements, going through some neighborhood canvasing,” said Hunt. “We didn’t have a body.”

Kentucky State Police was called in, helping the department deploy K-9 search crews, drones, and more to search for Sester.

As the investigation continued, at least two suspects were on the detectives’ radars. So, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was brought in. Through the teamwork, Hunt says it was discovered that one of the suspects, James Pratt, recently purchased a gun.

A few weeks ago, the investigation led the officers to Knott County, bringing the Knott County Sheriff’s Office into the fold when they found Pratt at a convenience store in the county. When found, Pratt was also in a vehicle investigators believed was involved in Sester’s disappearance. There, he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and his passenger was arrested on separate charges.

The vehicle was taken in as evidence and some of its pieces were sent in for lab testing. However, Wednesday, deputies were notified that the case was developing after the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office found an unidentified body.

Deputies and the state medical examiners office confirmed that the body was Sester, before tying up some more ends on the investigation. By Sunday, Hunt said his office had enough evidence to charge Pratt- who was still in jail for charges from his earlier arrest- with Sester’s murder.

“We’ve had him in jail since then until we could get the evidence,” said Hunt. “Then God just looked down on us and helped us with the location of a body while he is still in jail- before he got out and vanished.”

He said it was a team effort, working across county lines and blending badges to bring Sester’s family some answers.

“The resources that another sheriff’s office brings, that KSP brings- just the people involved. There’s different players,” said Hunt. “These criminals, they’re obviously networking too.”

He said that kind of collaboration is what partnering with other agencies is all about, speeding up the process while tapping into every possible help.

“Defend those that can’t defend themselves, or give answers to those people who didn’t know where to turn, to look for,” said Hunt. “It is a lot of relief, knowing they do know, now, the details.”

Now, he believes there are more people involved who still need to be brought to justice, but it will take a little more help from the community to get things wrapped for the family.

“We’re still looking for public help. We know there was another person involved,” he said. “We do expect maybe another arrest. We anticipate more charges.”

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or tips related to Sester’s disappearance or murder- or Pratt’s connection to either- is asked to contact the department at (606)886-6171 or the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020. You can also text a deputy directly by using the “Text A Tip” service at (606)477-8477. (477-”TIPS”)

