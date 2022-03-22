Eric Swords leaves Williamsburg to take Whitley County job

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eric Swords won’t be moving very far for his next job.

The coach of the Williamsburg boys’ basketball team over the last two seasons tells WYMT that he is now the head coach at Whitley County.

Swords built up a record of 27-24 in two seasons at Williamsburg. Before coming to Williamsburg, he was the head coach at Berea.

