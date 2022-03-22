Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky couple to plead guilty to federal fraud, rearraignment set

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lawrence County Attorney and his wife, who were originally indicted for federal fraud charges in 2021, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Michael and Joy Hogan motioned for re-arraignment, instead of going to trial.

“Because the Defendants’ motions demonstrate their intent to plead guilty rather than proceed to trial, the Court will continue the trial date as to both Defendants and schedule these matters for re-arraignment,” said the document.

Their re-arraignment request was granted and will happen on March 28.

