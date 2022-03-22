Advertisement

Congressman Hal Rogers presents World War I medals to family of soldier from Whitley County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers presented World War I medals to the family of an American soldier from Whitley County who never received them.

Abraham Smith earned the Silver Star, WWI Victory Medal and WWI Bronze Victory Button as part of the American Expeditionary Force – nicknamed the “Polar Bears.”

Smith earned the Silver Star on October 27th, 1918 for carrying wounded soldiers to the dressing station and by delivering a message under artillery fire in Ust Padenga, North Russia.

Smith’s daughter, son-in-law, grandson and great great grandson joined the Congressman to receive the honors Tuesday afternoon.

“A really important thing to me is I know how good of a man he was,” Smith’s grandson said. “He deserves to be remembered, and trying to find these records was very difficult. That is why I enlisted [the] help of Congressman Rogers, and I am so thankful that he took the time.”

