Another mild day ahead, strong storms possible Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While today will not be as sunny as yesterday, it looks like the rain chances hold off until after dark.

Today and Tonight

The clouds started drifting in overnight and will come in waves today. Something else you will probably notice throughout the day as well is the wind. We could see breezy conditions all day with some gusts up to about 20 mph or better at times. It will be coming out of the southeast, so that will help push some warmer air in here. Highs should get into the mid-70s for most. I do think we see some sunshine at times today, so it’s not a complete cloud out.

Tonight, rain chances will start to work their way in, but I think the bulk of them hold off until after midnight. It will be a dreary night across the region with those chances coming in waves. Lows will drop to around 60 with the wind continuing to crank gusting up to 25 mph or better at times.

Extended Forecast

The cold front will begin its trek toward the mountains on Wednesday. As it approaches, showers and some storms are likely and some of those could be on the stronger side. Right now, we are all under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts if they are issued, like the WYMT weather app or an NOAA weather radio.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep our entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

It will be another breezy day with southwest winds pushing us well into the 70s again, even with the chances for showers and storms. Some models are trying to show those chances moving out fairly quickly on Wednesday night. We could see gusts of 30 mph or better at times on Wednesday, so secure any loose objects outside. Lows behind the front will drop into the 40s.

Skies start to clear on Thursday, but we can’t completely rule out a stray chance for a passing shower. Highs will be cooler, but still not too bad, topping out right around 60 before dropping to around 40 overnight.

Friday and Saturday look a little dreary with some stray to scattered chances for showers. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s both days as Redbud Winter looks to settle in for a bit. Sunshine mixed with clouds will take us back to right around 50 on Sunday.

