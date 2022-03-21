Two arrested in Laurel County for kidnapping, assault

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested on Sunday for charges related to kidnapping and assault.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies went to a house near Lisowe Road to investigate a reported assault.

When they got to the house they said they found out a man and woman had kidnapped a man and held him at the location off Irvine Lane.

When deputies got to the house, they said the woman told them the victim had taken money from her. She added that the man and she took him and bound and assaulted him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple possible fractures.

While the deputies were looking for the victim, they said they saw the male suspect run from the area.

The release said deputies eventually found the man hiding under a mobile home. He would not comply with the deputies and struggled with them before being taken into custody.

Deputies said they found out the man was a parole officer and he told them he did not want to listen to them because he knew he had an outstanding warrant.

The man was identified as kendall Browning, 46, of East Bernstadt, and the woman was identified as Jessica Charlene Lawson, 30, also from East Bernstadt.

Lawson was charged with assault and kidnapping.

Browning was charged with assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest. He was also charged on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision, failure to complete treatment for substance abuse, failure to make restitution as directed regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of making false statement to prevent reduction of benefits over $100 and flagrant nonsupport.

They were both taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

