Advertisement

Troubled Kentucky water district wins funding for upgrades

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A troubled Kentucky water district has been given more than $400,000 from the state for improvements and upgrades.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the funding Friday, calling it “another important milestone.”

The funding through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program totals $411,148.

Officials with Beshear’s office said the district’s raw water intake and water treatment plant are in bad shape. Officials said they need upgrades for worker safety and to prevent environmental damage.

The project will replace main lines, service lines, meters, valves and hydrants where there has been a continued source of leaks and breaks as well as other work.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County
Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Coroner: Skeletal remains found in submerged car in Floyd County
Matthew Black obit
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
Donna Craig-Brown holds "Doug" what was believed to be the world's largest potato in the garden...
World’s largest potato denied title because it’s not actually a potato at all
'It's helping other people': Black balloon event held in Perry County
‘It’s helping other people’: Black balloon event held in Perry County

Latest News

Sugar Camp Mountain // Allen Bolling
Beautiful day to start the first full week of spring
Experts said we can expect higher prices and inflated costs for at least the rest of the year.
Experts help with budgeting amid inflation rising
Most Valuable Pets is looking for a rare, expensive type of lizard known as the monkey-tailed...
‘Petey is so special:’ Lexington pet store asks public for help after rare lizard is stolen
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder