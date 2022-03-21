Troubled Kentucky water district wins funding for upgrades

INEZ, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A troubled Kentucky water district has been given more than $400,000 from the state for improvements and upgrades.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the funding Friday, calling it “another important milestone.”

The funding through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program totals $411,148.

Officials with Beshear’s office said the district’s raw water intake and water treatment plant are in bad shape. Officials said they need upgrades for worker safety and to prevent environmental damage.

The project will replace main lines, service lines, meters, valves and hydrants where there has been a continued source of leaks and breaks as well as other work.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.