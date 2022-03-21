Top 5 Plays - March 21, 2022
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season has come to a close.
No. 5 - Pikeville’s Keian Worrix to Nick Robinson with the layup.
No. 4 - Pikeville’s Alex Rogers three-point shot.
No. 3 - Perry Central’s Tyler Day steal and score.
No. 2 - North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson to Reed Sheppard with the bucket.
No. 1 - Pikeville’s Rylee Samons under the hoop to score.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.