Top 5 Plays - March 21, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season has come to a close.

No. 5 - Pikeville’s Keian Worrix to Nick Robinson with the layup.

No. 4 - Pikeville’s Alex Rogers three-point shot.

No. 3 - Perry Central’s Tyler Day steal and score.

No. 2 - North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson to Reed Sheppard with the bucket.

No. 1 - Pikeville’s Rylee Samons under the hoop to score.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.