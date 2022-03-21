Advertisement

Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood

Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood
By Taylor Eaton
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSAZ) - 2022 has already been a busy year for country-music legend and American icon Dolly Parton.

The singer-songwriter has hosted the American Country Music Awards, collaborated with novelist James Patterson on ‘Run Rose Run’ and its companion album and most recently, helped open Dollywood theme park for its 37th year.

Friday on WSAZ at 7 p.m., Parton sits down one-on-one with Taylor Eaton where the two talk everything from inspiration for her lyrics, her passion for giving back and the legacy she wants to leave behind.

All week on WSAZ, leading up to the hour-long special, we will be sharing stories with you about Parton and her beloved theme park.

One of the events returning to the park this year is the Gazillion Bubble Show. The show is back as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration.

The show is captivating, featuring lots of bubbles in different forms.

“Bubbles are for everyone, not just for kids,” said Melody Yang. “I think it’s just the memory that everyone has from when they were young. Every time they see a bubble, it’s something that’s so strange in the air that’s floating and it’s just a childhood memory that even adults enjoy, too.”

To see the full story, including Taylor Eaton’s interview with Dolly, tune in with us at 7 p.m. Friday at on WSAZ. You can also watch for more stories throughout the week each day on First at Five.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Harlan County miner missing since Sunday night confirmed dead
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County
Amarillo organization to host plant sale benefiting homeless, veterans (Source: Unsplash)
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Coroner: Skeletal remains found in submerged car in Floyd County

Latest News

Paul Sester was reported missing in January. Last week, his body was found in Johnson County...
Floyd County Sheriff’s Department works across county lines to find answers, make arrests in murder investigation
PMC offering $10,000 bonus to respiratory therapy students
PMC offering $10,000 bonus to respiratory therapy students
A native of Lynch, Sellars parents both served as faculty members at Southeast Kentucky...
Interim president named at Big Sandy Community and Technical College
Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood
Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood