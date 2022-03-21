Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSAZ) - 2022 has already been a busy year for country-music legend and American icon Dolly Parton.

The singer-songwriter has hosted the American Country Music Awards, collaborated with novelist James Patterson on ‘Run Rose Run’ and its companion album and most recently, helped open Dollywood theme park for its 37th year.

Friday on WSAZ at 7 p.m., Parton sits down one-on-one with Taylor Eaton where the two talk everything from inspiration for her lyrics, her passion for giving back and the legacy she wants to leave behind.

All week on WSAZ, leading up to the hour-long special, we will be sharing stories with you about Parton and her beloved theme park.

One of the events returning to the park this year is the Gazillion Bubble Show. The show is back as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration.

The show is captivating, featuring lots of bubbles in different forms.

“Bubbles are for everyone, not just for kids,” said Melody Yang. “I think it’s just the memory that everyone has from when they were young. Every time they see a bubble, it’s something that’s so strange in the air that’s floating and it’s just a childhood memory that even adults enjoy, too.”

To see the full story, including Taylor Eaton’s interview with Dolly, tune in with us at 7 p.m. Friday at on WSAZ. You can also watch for more stories throughout the week each day on First at Five.

