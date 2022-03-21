Sexual abuse arrest made in Chapmanville

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident where he is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl.

The juvenile’s mother called 911 following the incident Saturday, March 19 at a home in Chapmanville.

Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the mother had been sleeping in the bed with her daughter inside their home when she was awakened by Larry Johnson wearing underwear and touching the girl.

“The mother woke up and had witnessed him the defendant touching the 11-year-old daughter and confronted him with that and then he left the home that is when she called 911,” said LaFauci.

Deputies found Larry Johnson behind the wheel of a parked vehicle, highly intoxicated at the Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

“When they got on scene they gathered enough evidence from witnesses and were able to make an arrest,” said LaFauci.

Deputies found several cases of alcohol and open containers inside the vehicle.

The criminal complaint states that due to an active felony investigation, Johnson was placed under arrested for sexual abuse.

LaFauci said the girl is working with a victim advocate and she has resources for counseling.

