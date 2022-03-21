Several businesses moving to downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than eight businesses are expected to move to downtown Hazard soon.

Over the next few months, the city will have more businesses to offer people in the area.

City officials said the influx of businesses is part of ongoing revitalization efforts, and nine businesses are expected to open their doors to the public soon.

Seven of the businesses are brand new, while France’s Diner and Coal Country Candles are relocating.

Those seven businesses include Ready, Set, Play, Fulton Landscaping, East 76 Landscaping, 606 Soap Company, North Fork Inn, Vintage De Lane Boutique and Wild Bills Sports Memorabilia and Cards.

The downtown coordinator, Bailey Richards said she could not be happier with the city’s progress.

“There’s just a lot happening and we’re really happy to see that,” she said. “We’re continuing to plan and grow. We have ultimate goals that are probably more like five-to-ten-year goals. We’re very much on track to be the city that we really want to be and to see ourselves becoming.”

Richards said most of the businesses will hopefully be open by the end of April.

