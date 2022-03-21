Advertisement

Several businesses moving to downtown Hazard

By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than eight businesses are expected to move to downtown Hazard soon.

Over the next few months, the city will have more businesses to offer people in the area.

City officials said the influx of businesses is part of ongoing revitalization efforts, and nine businesses are expected to open their doors to the public soon.

Seven of the businesses are brand new, while France’s Diner and Coal Country Candles are relocating.

Those seven businesses include Ready, Set, Play, Fulton Landscaping, East 76 Landscaping, 606 Soap Company, North Fork Inn, Vintage De Lane Boutique and Wild Bills Sports Memorabilia and Cards.

The downtown coordinator, Bailey Richards said she could not be happier with the city’s progress.

“There’s just a lot happening and we’re really happy to see that,” she said. “We’re continuing to plan and grow. We have ultimate goals that are probably more like five-to-ten-year goals. We’re very much on track to be the city that we really want to be and to see ourselves becoming.”

Richards said most of the businesses will hopefully be open by the end of April.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Police: Coroner on scene, search underway for missing Harlan County miner
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County
Amarillo organization to host plant sale benefiting homeless, veterans (Source: Unsplash)
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Coroner: Skeletal remains found in submerged car in Floyd County

Latest News

Kidnapping/assault arrest in Laurel Co
Two arrested in Laurel County for kidnapping, assault
Eastern Kentucky businesses rally together to help a family's funeral expenses
Eastern Kentucky businesses rally together to help a family’s funeral expenses
Mountain News on H&I
Mountain News on H&I
Houston Vandergriff
East Tennessee photographer with Down Syndrome creating book for people with disorders