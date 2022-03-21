Nice start to a busy work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Much like the back half of the weekend, we’re starting the work week all quiet around the mountains. Plenty of sunshine today...but changes are on the way.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

All looks to remain quiet tonight, though we will see a general increase in clouds overnight as our next system draws closer. We’re down into the middle 40s overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds will be with us for the day on Tuesday, though clouds will continue to thicken throughout the day. We’re back into the lower to middle 70s for daytime highs.

Showers start to work back into the region as our next system works in. We get breezy too, with south winds gusting at times up to 20 MPH keep our lows in upper 50s. This is the (much weaker) northern extent of a system that looks to cause quite a bit of severe weather across the deep south states Tuesday night.

Midweek and Beyond

Showers will be with us through the day on Wednesday as a cold front nears the mountains once again. We’ll keep things in the middle 70s, at least until the front works through during the nighttime hours. Briefly ending our rain chances, that front will also drop temperatures back into the middle 40s overnight.

Low pressure will continue to hang around this part of the country for a couple of days, keeping scattered rain chances in the forecast for much of the week as we transition back to an average to cooler than average pattern. Scattered showers won’t be constant, but they’ll be around for much of the rest of the work week as highs stay in the lower to middle 50s after a high near 60° on Thursday. It’s not quite April yet, but these are the showers that usually bring May flowers.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.