Murray State’s Matt McMahon named head coach at LSU

After seven seasons with the Racers, Matt McMahon is heading down the Mississippi River.

A Naismith National Coach of the Year Semifinalist who led Murray State to the first 18-0 season in Ohio Valley Conference history in 2021-22, McMahon has been named the 25th head coach of LSU Men’s Basketball, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Monday.

A Winning Standard of Performance.



Welcome to LSU, @CoachMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/Et244EsOpO — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 21, 2022

McMahon, 43, arrives in Baton Rouge with a 154-67 record – including a 31-3 (.900) mark this season. The Oak Ridge, Tenn., native also led his program to four OVC regular-season titles, three conference tournament championships, three NCAA Tournament appearances, two NCAA Tournament wins, and a 121-36 (.711) record since 2017-18.

“It was essential for us to hire a coach with a winning standard of performance, as well as the consistency and character to elevate our men’s basketball program to new heights,” Woodward said. “Matt is exactly what we were looking for. His vision for our program and his values as a leader align perfectly with ours as an institution, and he has a proven track record of identifying talent, developing student-athletes, and building championship basketball programs. We are excited to welcome, Matt, Mary, and their three children to Baton Rouge, and we are ready to work together to write the next championship chapter for LSU Basketball.”

“I want to thank President Tate, Scott Woodward, and Stephanie Rempe for the incredible opportunity to be the next head basketball coach at LSU,” McMahon said. “My family and I are extremely excited to join the Baton Rouge community and lead the LSU Basketball program forward. I look forward to building relationships with our current players and recruiting elite student-athletes to LSU, and I’m excited to join the best athletic department – and the most iconic brand – in all of college sports. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get to work.”

The 2021-22 OVC Coach of the Year, McMahon was the only mid-major coach on this season’s list of 10 Naismith semifinalists. This year, he led Murray State to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament and its first top-25 ranking since 2015, becoming the first coach in school history with three seasons of 25-plus wins and just the third coach in school history to lead the Racers to a 30-win season. Murray State’s win over San Francisco in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament extended its winning streak to 21 games, the longest in the nation this season. In seven seasons in Murray, McMahon averaged 22 wins a season and 13 conference wins per campaign, finishing 93-31 (.750) overall in OVC play.

