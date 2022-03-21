Advertisement

Mr. and Miss Basketball crowned among regional finalists

2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball.
2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball.(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As a ceremonial end to the 2021-22 basketball season, Mr and Miss Basketball were crowned in Lexington from 32 regional stars.

Anderson County’s Amiya Jenkins has been named Kentucky’s Miss Basketball. She led the Bearcats to a third straight 8th Region title before losing to eventual state champ Sacred Heart in the Sweet Sixteen. She is also the 11th Kentucky Miss Basketball to take her talents to Kentucky.

The mountain representatives among this year’s Candidates Court included Caroline Oakes of Pulaski County, Hailee Valentine of North Laurel, Kaylee Banks of Letcher Central and Cassidy Rowe of Shelby Valley.

“It means a lot, especially in a big place like this. There’s big time competition but coming from a small population like my hometown it just means a lot,” said 14th Region Girls’ Player of the Year Kaylee Banks.

Mr. Basketball was presented to Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry, the first to win from the 4th Region since 2002 and the first Mr. Basketball from Bowling Green since Josh Carrier in 2001. He is also set to become the first Mr. Basketball to play at EKU since 1980.

Harlan’s Jordan Akal, Perry Central’s Landon Napier and Martin County’s Brady Dingess represented the regional players of the year from the mountains.

“It’s an honor, a great honor. There’s a lot of great players and I just want to be thankful. I’m blessed for it,” said 13th Region Boys’q Player of the Year Jordan Akal.

